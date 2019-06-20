Football

Lionel Messi's Argentina have been woeful at the Copa America.

Argentina's tactics at the Copa America so far have been embarrassing

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Argentina's Copa America campaign has been truly woeful so far.

Lionel Scaloni's side were beaten 2-0 by Colombia in their opening game and could only manage a 1-1 draw against Paraguay last night.

Franco Armani saved a penalty in the second-half to prevent another loss which would have seen the Albiceleste almost eliminated from the tournament.

Lionel Messi did get on the scoresheet from the penalty spot, but the Barcelona legend had yet another ineffective game on the right-hand side of attack.

And Messi being deployed exclusively on the right - where he is just not the same player - is just one of the glaring tactical errors made by Argentina so far.

One image that is doing the rounds on social media shows just how poor Scaloni's midfield setup has been.

ARGENTINA'S MISSING MIDFIELD

The image comes from the loss against Colombia, with one Argentina player stuck in the middle of a circle of teammates.

How on earth are they supposed to control the tempo of a game if most of the team is hugging the touchline?

Scaloni has to accept much of the criticism, especially given the fact that Paulo Dybala is yet to play a single minute at the Copa America.

While the Juventus man didn't enjoy the best 2018/19 season, he is surely a far better option than Matias Suarez or Roberto Pereyra, right?

Messi struggled once again vs Paraguay

Then you have Scaloni's substitutions, which have been borderline ridiculous.

Against Colombia, Sergio Aguero was taken off for Suarez when Argentina were chasing a goal.

And against Paraguay, their biggest goal threat in Lautaro Martinez was sacrificed for Angel Di Maria.

Oh and they also have huge problems at right-back, with Milton Casco stepping into the role against Paraguay despite having not played there at any level since March 2018.

In Scaloni's 11 games in charge, Argentina have had 11 different lineups, which sums up just how far they have fallen.

Qatar will be no pushovers in their final group game, so don't be surprised to see Messi and co fall at the first hurdle out in Brazil.

Topics:
Football
Franco Armani
Milton Casco
Roberto Pereyra
Paulo Dybala
Angel di Maria
Argentina Football
Lionel Messi
Sergio Aguero

Read more

Loading

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again