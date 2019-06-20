Argentina's Copa America campaign has been truly woeful so far.

Lionel Scaloni's side were beaten 2-0 by Colombia in their opening game and could only manage a 1-1 draw against Paraguay last night.

Franco Armani saved a penalty in the second-half to prevent another loss which would have seen the Albiceleste almost eliminated from the tournament.

Lionel Messi did get on the scoresheet from the penalty spot, but the Barcelona legend had yet another ineffective game on the right-hand side of attack.

And Messi being deployed exclusively on the right - where he is just not the same player - is just one of the glaring tactical errors made by Argentina so far.

One image that is doing the rounds on social media shows just how poor Scaloni's midfield setup has been.

ARGENTINA'S MISSING MIDFIELD

The image comes from the loss against Colombia, with one Argentina player stuck in the middle of a circle of teammates.

How on earth are they supposed to control the tempo of a game if most of the team is hugging the touchline?

Scaloni has to accept much of the criticism, especially given the fact that Paulo Dybala is yet to play a single minute at the Copa America.

While the Juventus man didn't enjoy the best 2018/19 season, he is surely a far better option than Matias Suarez or Roberto Pereyra, right?

Then you have Scaloni's substitutions, which have been borderline ridiculous.

Against Colombia, Sergio Aguero was taken off for Suarez when Argentina were chasing a goal.

And against Paraguay, their biggest goal threat in Lautaro Martinez was sacrificed for Angel Di Maria.

Oh and they also have huge problems at right-back, with Milton Casco stepping into the role against Paraguay despite having not played there at any level since March 2018.

In Scaloni's 11 games in charge, Argentina have had 11 different lineups, which sums up just how far they have fallen.

Qatar will be no pushovers in their final group game, so don't be surprised to see Messi and co fall at the first hurdle out in Brazil.