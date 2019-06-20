Argentina are in serious danger of exiting the 2019 Copa America at the group stage after they drew 1-1 to Paraguay on Thursday.

Lionel Messi - who else? - was the goalscorer for his country after Paraguay had taken the lead through Richard Sanchez.

Drawing means that Argentina only have one point after two games and are currently rock bottom of Group B.

In order to progress, they must beat Qatar on Sunday or draw and hope that Paraguay lose heavily to group leaders Colombia.

Exiting the Copa America at such an early stage would be a disaster for Argentina and would likely see Messi retire from international football.

The 31-year-old is desperate to win his first major trophy with Argentina and it's no exaggeration that he's having to do it all by himself at the moment.

Through no fault of their own, Argentina's players are nowhere near Messi's level, so watching them play can be quite frustrating.

For Messi it must be infuriating and speaking to reporters after the Paraguay game he said it would be "crazy" if they fail to advance past the group stage.

"Frankly, it's a little frustrating not being able to get the win we need to take the next step," said the Barcelona man. "We knew this would be tough.

"We're still looking for the best group, for the best performance, to keep growing. [The squad] is hurt by the situation because we can't manage to win a game.

"We know today was key for us. We know we have to win the next game to advance. We know we'll be playing for our lives.

"It would be crazy if we can't advance from the group stage, when basically three [teams] advance from each group. I have no doubt we'll do it."

It's hard not to feel sorry for Messi, who is arguably the greatest footballer of all time but even he can't win a major trophy for Argentina all by himself.

He'll just have to pray his teammates rise to the occasion on Sunday.