To his critics, David Warner is on a fruitless search for redemption at the World Cup.

The abuse from the stands has waned slightly - at least compared to what he endured against India - but his reputation remains damaged.

Yet that is a reputation relating to his character and which never had much to do with his batting ability - and it is the latter he is using to silence the crowds.

Remarkably, the former Australia vice-captain did not look at his best against Bangladesh.

Starting slowly, looking a little hesitant with a few shots that a year ago, an unabashed Warner would have driven down the ground, his journey to 166 was all the more startling for it.

The manner in which he got out will have proved a point of frustration, as he dragged the ball into the air needlessly off the bowling of Soumya Sarkar to be caught by Rubel Hossain.

Warner's knock is the highest score at the 2019 Cricket World Cup so far and was just 15 runs shy of making it into the top five innings in the tournament's history.

The 32-year-old also became the first player to reach 400 in England and Wales this summer.

And as for statistics relating to the Baggy Green, this was his 16th one-day century, drawing him level with the great Adam Gilchrist and third in the all-time list for his country.

Usman Khawaja and Aaron Finch also inflicted their fair share of pain on Bangladesh, but this was Warner's moment, another tale from his remarkable comeback. It might yet prove to be his World Cup.

