The landscape of the WWE in the UK will change in 2020 as Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live will no longer be broadcasted on Sky Sports.

Sky Sports has been the home of WWE in the UK for the past 30 years. Raw and SmackDown have been broadcasted live on their channels each week, and they also show WWE's pay-per-views on their box office channel.

However, from January 2020, WWE will have a new home in the UK, as BT Sport will take on the broadcasting rights of Raw and SmackDown as well as PPVs on their own box office channel on a multi-year deal.

Andy Haworth, the Managing Director Content and Strategy at BT Consumer said, via a statement from WWE: “We are incredibly excited by our new partnership with WWE. It is the most successful sports entertainment brand in the world, with a rich, fun and colorful history, loved by fans across the UK and Ireland.

"This is a brilliant addition for our customers and we can’t wait to get going in January."

WWE Senior Vice President Stefan Kastenmuller said: "We are pleased to begin an exciting new chapter for WWE in the region as we join BT Sport’s innovative offering and impressive portfolio of premium sports content."

The first PPV which will be broadcasted on BT Sport's box office channel will be the Royal Rumble in January 2020.

As well as the live broadcasts of Raw and SmackDown, BT Sport will also re-air Raw on Tuesdays and SmackDown on Saturdays, a two-hour version of Raw, one-hour version of Raw and one-hour version of SmackDown across its channels.

The fact Sky Sports has allowed their contract with WWE to expire may be an indication that they're frustrated with the lack of viewers which WWE programming brings in.

Raw and SmackDown viewership has slowly been declining over recent years, and the introduction of the WWE Network at a price of £9.99 has also seen a decline in the number of PPVs being brought through Sky Sports box office.

This may be a frustrating deal for some WWE fans in the UK as well as now they'll have to purchase BT Sport in order to watch Raw and SmackDown live each week after previously having a package with Sky Sports to watch it.