Football

.

Maurizio Sarri arrived in Italy looking like a Grand Theft Auto loading screen

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Maurizio Sarri was presented as Juventus' new manager on Thursday after signing a three-year contract from Chelsea.

Having lasted only one season in west London, the 60-year-old has returned to Italy where he's spent the vast majority of his managerial career.

Chelsea legend Frank Lampard is expected to replace Sarri, who says the decision to leave came down to family reasons.

"Juve are the best Italian club right now and offered me a chance to return to Italy. It's the crowning achievement of a long career," he said in a press conference.

"It's been a long journey for me made up of gradual steps. I'm happy to be at the most important team in Italy and this is a further step forward after the experience at Chelsea.

"I preferred to go abroad to avoid going from one Italian team to another. The Premier League experience was amazing, but for family reasons I desired go back to Italy.

"The opportunity was given by Juventus and it is I think also the climax of the career. I feel I have respected everybody."

Sarri touched down in Turin on Wednesday and jokes have been made that his arrival looked like a Grand Theft Auto (GTA) loading screen.

Check out the hilarious comparison below.

p1ddqgbcof3ihg9d6rp19hqj89.jpg

He's even been edited onto the front cover of GTA V.

p1ddqgc6271v7475r1b3mt8f8dfb.jpg

Amazing. Sarri's arrival at Juventus has been immortalised in GTA form and it sounds like he can't wait to get started.

"It's going to be an exciting year in Serie A, especially for the coaches," the Italian added. "There's a long way to go but hopefully the league can start to close the gap with the Premier League.

"Chelsea had a lot of technically gifted players but with diverse characteristics, less fluid but just as solid.

"I realised being in England how amazing their stadiums are, the atmosphere in football in Italy has to change through infrastructure."

Topics:
Football
Maurizio Sarri
Serie A
Juventus
Premier League
Chelsea

Read more

Loading

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again