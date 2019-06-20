Maurizio Sarri was presented as Juventus' new manager on Thursday after signing a three-year contract from Chelsea.

Having lasted only one season in west London, the 60-year-old has returned to Italy where he's spent the vast majority of his managerial career.

Chelsea legend Frank Lampard is expected to replace Sarri, who says the decision to leave came down to family reasons.

"Juve are the best Italian club right now and offered me a chance to return to Italy. It's the crowning achievement of a long career," he said in a press conference.

"It's been a long journey for me made up of gradual steps. I'm happy to be at the most important team in Italy and this is a further step forward after the experience at Chelsea.

"I preferred to go abroad to avoid going from one Italian team to another. The Premier League experience was amazing, but for family reasons I desired go back to Italy.

"The opportunity was given by Juventus and it is I think also the climax of the career. I feel I have respected everybody."

Sarri touched down in Turin on Wednesday and jokes have been made that his arrival looked like a Grand Theft Auto (GTA) loading screen.

Check out the hilarious comparison below.

He's even been edited onto the front cover of GTA V.

Amazing. Sarri's arrival at Juventus has been immortalised in GTA form and it sounds like he can't wait to get started.

"It's going to be an exciting year in Serie A, especially for the coaches," the Italian added. "There's a long way to go but hopefully the league can start to close the gap with the Premier League.

"Chelsea had a lot of technically gifted players but with diverse characteristics, less fluid but just as solid.

"I realised being in England how amazing their stadiums are, the atmosphere in football in Italy has to change through infrastructure."