Twenty-nineteen has already been an incredible year for heavyweight boxing.

Anthony Joshua, Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury have all been in action over the past few months and their fights didn't fail to live up to expectation.

Joshua lost to Andy Ruiz Jr on his US debut to give up the WBA, WBO and IBF belts, while Wilder and Fury made big statements against Dominic Breazeale and Tom Schwarz respectively.

Both victories were emphatic in their own way as Wilder produced a stunning KO and Fury utterly dominated in Las Vegas with his power and unrivalled movement.

The landscape of heavyweight boxing is shifting and now there's a certain up-and-coming British heavyweight looking to make his mark: Daniel Dubois.

Dubois, 21, has made a huge impression since turning pro in 2017, winning 11 out of 11 fights and 10 by knockout. Next up is Nathan Gorman at the O2 Arena on July 13.

His height and build is comparable to fellow Brit Anthony Joshua, who he's tipped to follow by becoming world heavyweight champion one day.

Joshua's shock defeat to Ruiz sent shockwaves through the heavyweight division, but Dubois didn't seem too surprised by what happened in New York.

GiveMeSport recently visited Peacock Gym to speak to the man himself and he insisted anything is possible in boxing when you get hit on the chin like Joshua did.

"In boxing anyone can get beaten once you get hit on the chin," said Dubois. "When I was watching it I was thinking, he (Ruiz) is gonna do it."

Dubois believes Ruiz's victory over Joshua was "good for boxing", though he did pick some holes in AJ's performance.

"His way of boxing... he tries to do everything perfect," Dubois added.

Several rumours have emerged suggesting Joshua was knocked out in sparring before the Ruiz fight and that he suffered a panic attack inside Madison Square Garden.

Videos have shown he didn't look right before the fight as he waited in his corner, and Dubois thinks there may have been something wrong.

"Maybe there was something wrong - he hasn't said anything. He didn't look up for the fight like how you'd expect him to."

A rematch is in the pipeline for November and Dubois is very much on the fence about who will come out on top.

"It's going to be interesting. Ruiz is going to be very confident of doing the same thing and maybe even a better job."

Joshua's defeat saw him drop to fourth in Ring Magazine's heavyweight rankings and Fury rise to the top, with Wilder second and Ruiz third.

It's all to play for at the moment, but Dubois is in no doubt that Fury and Wilder are currently the top two in the heavyweight division.

"The two top boys are Fury and Wilder," he said. "They asked for the fight against each other and it paid off for both of them, especially Deontay, whose profile is getting bigger.

"Fury and Wilder are sharing that number one spot."

