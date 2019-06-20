It's a shame how Ravel Morrison's career has panned out.

The former Manchester United youth product was viewed as one of the best talents the club has produced in recent memory.

Sir Alex Ferguson even told Rio Ferdinand that Morrison would be the 'best kid you will ever see'.

“I was at [United] when he was there,” Ferdinand said last year, per talkSPORT. “Probably the most gifted, the most naturally gifted young kid I’ve ever seen.

“Sir Alex Ferguson, I remember, he called me and Wazza [Wayne Rooney] over one day and said: ‘look at this kid, he’s better than you, Rooney when you were a kid, he’s better than you, Rio, better than Ryan Giggs when you were kids. This is the best kid you will ever see."

Unfortunately, his prediction couldn't be any more wrong.

Morrison clearly had the talent but he didn't have the attitude to match.

He made just three appearances for Man United before leaving for West Ham in January 2012.

And his career has gone rapidly downhill ever since.

After numerous failed loan spells, Morrison would join Lazio in 2015.

He left earlier this year after eight outings for the club and joined Swedish outfit, Ostersunds.

Surely he would be able to shine in Sweden's top tier?

Unfortunately for him, he didn't.

It started off well, with Morrison scoring in his first start for the club.

But it soon went wrong. In total he made nine appearances and scored just once.

And now, after struggling in Sweden, it appears he has left the club.

A club representative of Ostersunds admitted to SVT Sport, per the Daily Mail: "We have no contact with him anymore, he packed up his things when it was summer vacation and nothing speaks for him coming back."

What a shame. He had the world at his feet when he was a teenager at Manchester United, but his attitude has ruined his career.

Speaking last year, Ferdinand blamed Morrison's mental capacity for not making his career a success.

“The concentration levels to be a top top player that you need, to be on it every day, he could never get that married together," he said.

“You look at the [youth] team he played in; Jesse Lingard, Paul Pogba, Adnan Januzaj, they looked at this guy like he was a superman, like he was a superhero because he was that good with what he could do with a football.

“But if you haven’t got it all, if you haven’t got the mental capacity to deal with being a professional footballer then it won’t work.

“I tried to help him, but what they get up to outside of the football club can affect what they do on the pitch because if you have got bad habits off the pitch as a young kid or as an adult it will affect your performances on the pitch.”