Manchester United were unquestionably English football’s most successful and popular club during the 1990s and 2000s.

People from up and down the country - plus millions more worldwide - fell in love with Sir Alex Ferguson’s legendary teams and their entertaining, never-say-die, winning football.

The powers that be at Old Trafford knew exactly how to make money from their huge fan base - and they would release more kits than any other club because they knew people would snap them up.

The release of a new Man Utd kit used to be a big deal during this period of time.

Kids would pester their parents for the latest home, away, third or goalkeeper kit, promising to be on their best behaviour in return. If you had the latest United kit on the release date, showing it off to your mates in the park and then pretending to be Ryan Giggs or David Beckham felt fantastic.

So, let’s take a trip down memory lane and rank the best United kits of the Premier League era.

There are 102 to choose from, so this is no easy task. Forgive us if we miss any beauties.

15. Green and yellow third shirt | 1993-94

Right, let’s start with one of the more unusual kits United have had since 1992.

The green and gold third shirt was a tribute to the colours worn by Newton Heath, who changed their name to Manchester United in 1902.

Don’t expect another green and gold shirt while the Glazer family remain in control of the club.

14. Navy blue away shirt | 1999-00

Anyone who bought this kit will remember that it felt so heavy and hot to play in.

It wasn’t the most practical kit but it certainly looked good.

Roy Keane famously scored two goals against Arsenal at Highbury wearing this shirt. He also had a scrap with Patrick Vieira on the same day.

13. Gold/white away shirt | 2001-02

To celebrate their 100th anniversary of being known as ‘Manchester United’, the Red Devils released a special centenary kit in 2001.

It was arguably the most unique kit of the Premier League era because, wait for it, it was reversible. That’s right: one side was gold, while the other was white. Genius.

12. Blue third shirt | 1996-98

The red and white versions were also lovely but there was something extra nice about the Umbro’s light blue third kit.

The black and white design around the sleeves and the black collar complimented the blue and created a memorable shirt.

11. Multi-coloured goalkeeper shirt | 1994-95

We had to include at least one goalkeeper shirt and, while some of the more recent ones might look cooler, this one breaks into the top 10 for originality.

If you see this shirt, you instantly think of Peter Schmeichel pulling off worldie saves and bellowing at his defenders.

The bizarre design may have been inspired by the Mexico goalkeeper Jorge Campos.

10. Blue and white third shirt | 1994-96

Another unusual kit, this shirt featured the names of a host of Man Utd legends in faded-out text along the white and blue stripes.

It was a nice idea that was pretty well executed.

9. Red home shirt | 2019-20

This kit has only just been released but it does look *very* cool.

Sadly, like a lot of United’s shirts in recent years, there’s a good chance it’ll be left tarnished by disappointing performances and failure.

Let’s hope not, eh?

8. White away shirt | 2006-07

The first batch of shirts after AIG replaced Vodafone as United’s sponsor, both the home and away shirts were pretty lush.

That said, the classy white one just edges it for us, with the gold trim around the collar and sleeves.

7. Red home shirt | 1994-96

This kit was pretty cool at the time, with the faint image of Old Trafford taking up most of the shirt.

It would probably look a bit lame now but the 1990s was a different era.

6. Red home shirt | 1998-99

Everyone seemed to own this kit during the late 1990s when Man Utd won the treble.

With Umbro’s logo down the sleeves and a zip at the front, it’s a classic design that will always be synonymous with the greatest season in the club’s history.

5. Black third shirt | 2015-16

United flops Memphis Depay and Bastian Schweinsteiger spring to mind with this shirt, which wasn’t worn too often by Louis van Gaal’s players during the 2015-16 campaign.

It was worn one afternoon at the Emirates Stadium, where Arsenal blitzed Van Gaal’s team.

Still, it’s a great looking kit.

4. White away shirt | 2012-13

Robin van Persie was basically unstoppable when he wore this shirt during Ferguson’s final season in management.

A clean, simple design with a touch of red here and there - superb work by Nike.

3. Black away shirt | 1993-94

Now we’re talking. This shirt is an absolute classic.

A combination of black, blue and yellow, this early 90s effort from Umbro just worked beautifully.

Eric Cantona in this shirt with his collar up was a sight to behold.

2. Red home shirt | 2007-08

Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney are the players who immediately spring to mind when we see this shirt.

This all-red AIG shirt was worn by Ferguson’s brilliant team that won the Premier League and Champions League titles in 2008. It’ll always occupy a spot in the hearts of the Old Trafford faithful.

1. Champions League shirt | 1998-99

What.A.Shirt.

Man Utd’s players wore this beauty at the Camp Nou in the club’s greatest night in May 1999.

In fact, they wore it throughout the 1998-99 Champions League campaign and it clearly brought them some extra special luck.