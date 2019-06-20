It's been years since the UK played host to a main roster WWE PPV, but they could very well be under consideration for the biggest WWE PPV of the year, WrestleMania, in the near future.

Via Heel By Nature, WWE has been sending out surveys to past attendees of The Showcase of Immortals asking them from a list of cities, which would be of interest to them if they hosted WrestleMania.

Many usual cities appeared on the list, but a few have caught WWE fan's eye, such as Toronto, Boston, Las Vegas, and the UK's own London.

The full list of cities on WWE's survey are Washington DC, Boston, Toronto, Mexico City, Phoenix-Glendale, Houston, Los Angeles, New Orleans, Tampa, Seattle, San Diego, San Francisco-Santa Clara-San Jose, Indianapolis, Las Vegas, Miami, Chicago, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Orlando, Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, Jacksonville, San Antonio, and London.

Having a WrestleMania in London would be huge for not only WWE fans in the UK, but fans in Europe as well as it would make one of WWE's big four PPVs easily accessible for the first time in years.

The UK hasn't hosted a big four WWE PPV since SummerSlam 1992 when The British Bulldog defeated Bret Hart for the Intercontinental Championship in the show's main event at Wembley Stadium.

WWE hasn't booked a main roster WWE PPV in the UK since Insurrextion in 2003 in Newcastle, which saw Triple H defeated Kevin Nash in a Street Fight in the show's main event for the World Heavyweight Championship.

However, WWE's NXT brand has hosted several shows in the UK in recent years, and an NXT UK brand with its own TV show on the WWE Network has also been established, which has so far been successful.

NXT TakeOver: London in 2015 ended WWE's 12-year run of not hosting a PPV in the UK. Finn Balor defeated Samoa Joe in the show's main event to retain the NXT Championship.

NXT then hosted a United Kingdom Championship Tournament in January 2017 which not only crowned a WWE UK Champion, but it also laid the foundations for what was to come, an NXT UK brand.

NXT UK had their first event, NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool, earlier this year in January, and a second NXT UK event is scheduled to take place later this year on August 31, NXT UK TakeOver: Cardiff.

With so much momentum building behind WWE in the UK, it may only be a matter of time now until WWE decides to host a PPV in the UK, and possibly a WrestleMania in the future as well.