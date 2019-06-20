Lionel Messi cut a frustrated figure after Argentina's 1-1 draw to Paraguay in the Copa America group stages on Thursday.

Having equalised from the penalty spot in the 57th minute, the Barcelona man did everything in his power to try and win the game for his country.

But he couldn't, which meant La Albiceleste stayed rock bottom of Group B and now face being eliminated from the tournament if they don't beat Qatar on Sunday.

Argentina have often been described as a one-man team - Messi being the one man - and it's once again proving to be the case in Brazil.

Messi's teammates are nowhere near his level and the way they constantly look to pass to him shows how reliant they are on him.

Speaking after the game, the 31-year-old described the result as "frustrating" and said it would be "crazy" for Argentina to be knocked out at the group stage.

"Frankly, it's a little frustrating not being able to get the win we need to take the next step," Messi told reporters. "We knew this would be tough.

"We're still looking for the best group, for the best performance, to keep growing. [The squad] is hurt by the situation because we can't manage to win a game.

"We know today was key for us. We know we have to win the next game to advance. We know we'll be playing for our lives.

"It would be crazy if we can't advance from the group stage, when basically three [teams] advance from each group. I have no doubt we'll do it."

Even in the 94th minute Messi was trying his hardest to make something happen - though the same couldn't be said for his teammates.

Footage from the game shows Messi all on his own in the middle of the pitch with the ball and four opponents around him. His nearest available teammate was at least 30 metres away.

Messi had no choice but to try and beat everyone and in the end he lost the ball, which basically sums up the way this current Argentina team operates.

No wonder Messi was frustrated.

Argentina are in serious danger of exiting the Copa America and if that happens, there's a good chance Messi will retire from international football for good.