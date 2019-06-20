Nikki and Brie Bella both announced their retirement from WWE back in March, but at one point, it looked like they would both return to the ring for one more match.

When WWE introduced the Women's Tag Team Championship earlier this year, many fans thought The Bella Twins would return to the squared circle for the title's inaugural match.

However, it wasn't to be, as both shortly retired after The Boss 'n' Hug Connection of Bayley and Sasha Banks won the titles at Elimination Chamber.

During a recent interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Nikki went into detail as to why she decided to retire from the ring. While Brie retired to focus on being a mum, Nikki retired due to significant injuries.

The two-time Divas Champion explained that she has a brain cyst as well as a herniated disc, saying via Wrestling Inc: "For me, I really wanted to go back and fight for the tag titles.

"I've always had my neck issues and after neck surgery, it hasn't been OK. I feel like I needed to get a checkup before we went back for the tag titles.

"The results came back and I herniated the disc above where I had surgery, I have all this inflammation around the metal and then I have a cyst on my brain. So they were like, 'you're done, no more.' So I didn't get a choice, which sucks."

Nikki's last match inside the ring was against Ronda Rousey for the Raw Women's Championship at Evolution last September, a match which she lost.

It was even at this point though that the two-time Divas Champion felt like her time in the WWE was over, as she had a lot on her plate with the success of Total Bellas and the three companies which she runs.

Nikki explained this earlier this year in April on The Bellas Podcast. She said: "Having that comeback, filming Total Bellas, running three companies and then fighting Ronda Rousey and beating up my body… I just remember when we were sitting there on our 35th birthday.

"I just sat there and said to myself that I was done.

"I started thinking about my health and my age. I need to put more focus on my companies, so honestly, that was the reason why I retired. This is the thing about WWE though; the doors are truly never closed."

Nikki's work in WWE can't be underestimated as she played a huge part in the women's revolution, helping the women's division reach new heights.