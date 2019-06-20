Angel Gomes is England's new Jadon Sancho

Matteo Darmian, Ander Herrera, Phil Jones, Jesse Lingard, Anthony Martial, Juan Mata, Nemanja Matic, Paul Pogba, Alexis Sanchez, Antonio Valencia… they were all missing. For one of their biggest, most consequential games of the season - a Champions League last 16 second leg away to Paris Saint-Germain - Manchester United were down to their bare bones. Angel Gomes must have fancied his chances of making an appearance.

Along with Tatith Chong and Mason Greenwood, Gomes was one of three untested youngsters named on the bench for the trip to Parc des Princes. But as his peers were introduced to the madness, with United pulling off a remarkable comeback to make the Champions League quarter-finals, the 18-year-old was left to watch from the sidelines.

That astonishing result was immortalised in images of the raucous celebrations that followed Marcus Rashford’s penalty kick winner and the full time whistle. Chong and Greenwood were in there. Gomes, however, was not and that in itself provided an illustration of the position the England Under-19 international currently finds himself in at Old Trafford.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was appointed, in part, due to his commitment to youth. The Norwegian used it as a keys part of his pitch to be given the manager’s job permanently, highlighting how Manchester United’s identity had always been rooted in its own youth academy. And yet despite this Gomes has still to earn the trust of Solskjaer.

The teenager was only handed 25 minutes of game time in the final two games of the season despite United, locked out of the Premier League’s top four by that point, having nothing to play for. Contrast this to the game time Greenwood was afforded in matches against PSG, Arsenal and West Ham as well as the start he was handed on the final day of the season against Cardiff City.

This has led to speculation over Gomes’ future with Barcelona, among a few others, reported to be monitoring his happiness at Old Trafford. The 18-year-old only has a year left on his Man Utd contract and so even before he has made a senior start Gomes has come to something of a career crossroads this summer. He could have a decision to make.

By limiting Gomes’ opportunities Manchester United are risking another Pogba-esque situation. The French midfielder, much like Gomes, was identified as the club’s most exciting young prospect, but found his route into the first team blocked, forcing him to leave for Juventus in the search for first team football. As we all know, Pogba went on to become a superstar in Italy only returning to Old Trafford after United had paid a then-world record £89 million transfer fee for him.