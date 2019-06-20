Astonishingly, Justin Bieber vs Tom Cruise could really be happening.

When Bieber decided to tweet about the potential fight earlier this month, nobody expected that the Canadian singer could really be sharing the octagon with Cruise.

The 25-year-old attracted over 40,000 re-tweets and almost a quarter-of-a-million 'likes' for writing: "I wanna challenge Tom Cruise to fight in the octagon.

"Tom if you dont take this fight your scared and you will never live it down. Who is willing to put on the fight? @danawhite?"

Conor McGregor even tweeted to say that he would help to stage the mega-money fight, but Bieber appeared to deny that it would go forward just a few days later.

New secret phone call

During an interview with TMZ, Bieber clarified by saying: "Man... I was just playing. It was just a random tweet I'm pretty sure Tom would probably whoop my ass in a fight."

However, it seems there is still hope yet, because a fresh report from TMZ has explained that Bieber has completed yet another U-turn and agreed to exchange leather with Cruise.

It's claimed that a phone call took place on Friday night between Ari Emanuel, the co-CEO of UFC owners William Morris Endeavour, and Bieber's manager Scoot Braun.

All parties are agreed

Emanuel explained that it would be an 'epic fight' that the world needs to see and upon being included in the conference call, Dana White clarified that he would be '100%' down for it.

As a result, Braun explained that his client Bieber would absolutely step in the octagon with Cruise if the 56-year-old actor agreed to the contest.

Pretty major progress, right? Well, it gets even more promising, because Emanuel explained that he 'strongly believes' Cruise would also agree.

In other words, it seems we could be just a few days away from Cruise, Bieber and the UFC all being on the same page about arguably the most lucrative fight in history.

At the very least, there should be little doubting Cruise enthusiasm for the fight, after the UFC President publicly announced that he wants it to happen.

White explained this week: “Let me tell you what, I’d be an idiot not to make this fight. That would be the easiest fight to ever promote in the history of my career.

“I didn’t think that Floyd and Conor was gonna happen and it did. Anything is possible these days. Anything is possible.”

