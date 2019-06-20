With Real Madrid already spending more than £300 million this summer, Barcelona may be starting to get a little twitchy.

The Catalan club finished 19 points ahead of their El Clasico rivals on their way to a comfortable La Liga triumph.

But Zinedine Zidane and Real mean business this summer.

How will Barca react?

Well, they already made moves to sign one of the best young players in world football back in January.

They agreed a £65 million deal for Frankie de Jong, with the 22-year-old remaining at Ajax for the rest of the season.

And in those final few months of the campaign, De Jong’s performances as Ajax won the Eredivisie and reached the Champions League semi-finals suggests that £65 million could well be a bargain.

There were many top European clubs interested in De Jong but Barca won the race.

Of course, playing at the Camp Nou at one of the biggest clubs in the world would always appeal to a 20-year-old.

But it seems De Jong’s agent also benefited from the deal.

That’s because his son, Mike van Beijnen, has now been signed by the club.

Is that suspicious?

When you consider the 20-year-old was rejected by Ajax under-20s, only played a few friendlies for PSV under-19s, while he played just nine matches for NAC Breda under-21s, it does seem a tad suspicious, doesn't it?

And yet, the son of agent Ali Dursun has signed for Barcelona with a €100 million release clause.

Van Beijen has signed a two-year deal with Barcelona after leaving NAC at the end of his deal. Before that, he played in the youth sides for PSV and Willem II - where De Jong was playing at the time albeit two years above him.

That’s where Dursun discovered De Jong. As he went to watch his son’s games, he would often catch the talented midfielder running riot in his own age group.

The decision to become his agent not only earned him million but it seems it’s also got his son a move to Barcelona.

Not bad…