It's been on the tip of our tongues all season: Ashley Young is the best player in the world.

Ok, so slight exaggeration. In fact, Young has become something of a symbol for Manchester United fans of everything that's wrong with their club right now.

To say that supporters aren't happy with the situation at Old Trafford would be an understatement and the fact Young is wearing the captain's armband has really got under their skin.

That's not to mention the anger at his performances as a full-back, considering he joined the club as a winger in 2011, and the fact he was given a new contract in February.

It had been assumed by many that players like Young, Phil Jones and Chris Smalling would be phased out of the club, but they've taken the exact opposite approach.

Walker vs Young?

So, whether the United faithful like it or not, Young will be taking to the Old Trafford pitch next season and they'll be hoping for major improvements under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

However, dare we float the question that Young has actually been hard done by? Well, that's what a rather amusing statistic on Twitter would have you believe.

That's because it's been pointed out that Young produced both more goals and assists than Kyle Walker during the 2018-19 season.

More goals and assists for Young

While the United man accumulated two Premier League goals and as many assists - plus an extra one for good measure in the Champions League - Walker could only collected one apiece.

It's pretty staggering to consider that, in spite of the huge favouritism towards Walker, the City defender simply hasn't offered as much as Young further up the pitch.

That's pretty surprising when you bear in mind City romped their way to the Premier League crown and scored an eye-watering 95 goals along the way.

For the record, Walker's solitary goal came during the win against Newcastle United, while his only assist - for Danilo versus Huddersfield Town - was the subject of a review.

Young found the net during wins over Crystal Palace and Fulham, before turning provider in the latter and bagging another assist during the Newcastle comeback.

The funny statistic has emerged in the aftermath of Walker signing a new contract at the Etihad Stadium, which will see him earn £150,000-a-week and remain at the club until 2024.

Clearly there a few fans who think the former Spurs man isn't worth the new ideal and bizarrely, the stat arguably shows that Young was more worthy of his own deal.

Do you think Young deserves to stay at United? Have your say in the comments section below.