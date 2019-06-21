Jesse Lingard doesn’t help himself, does he?

Now 26, the midfielder is struggling to turn his potential into quality performances week-in-week-out at Manchester United.

Last season, he managed just five goals in 36 appearances in all competitions as United finished sixth in the Premier League and trophyless.

But it’s his antics off the pitch that has annoyed plenty of United fans.

His immature behaviour on social media really gets on the wrong side of many supporters.

And that was the case this week.

Lingard filmed his holiday apartment in Miami as he, Marcus Rashford, Jamal Branker and RoShaun Williams were getting ready to leave.

As he walks around the messy pad, Lingard says: “Seen a lot of s*** in this room, seen a lot of good memories.”

As he enters Branker’s room, he jokingly simulates sex with a pillow with Lingard saying: “He’s probably s****ing his own hand under that bed.”

The video prompted former Premier League manager Ian Holloway to call for Lingard to be sold.

“I’d transfer list him,” he said on talkSPORT.

“This manager and his staff have got to sort this out. For me, there is no way back.”

But what does Ole Gunnar Solskjaer think of it all?

Well, according to the Daily Mail, he’s ‘furious’.

Lingard is set to sign a new £130,000-per-week contract in the coming weeks but he will receive dressing down upon his return to England.

The report says that Solskjaer is expected to ‘contact Lingard to discuss the incident before the squad report back for pre-season training on July 1.’

Apparently, Lingard was only supposed to save the Snapchat video but accidentally ended up posting it.

If he had just had an incredible season with United, winning trophies, then there wouldn't have been such a big reaction.

But after the 12 months he and the club have had, you can understand the backlash.