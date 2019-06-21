Fernando Torres has announced his retirement from professional football.

The Spanish striker, who played for Atletico Madrid, Liverpool, Chelsea, AC Milan and Sagan Tosu, confirmed the news on Twitter on Friday morning.

“I have something very important to announce,” Torres said in a video posted on Twitter. “After 18 exciting years, the time has come to put an end to my football career.

“Next Sunday, the 23rd at 10:00AM, local time in Japan, I will have a press conference in Tokyo to explain all the details. See you there.”

Torres, who also represented the Spain national team, enjoyed a trophy-laden career.

At club level he won the Champions League and the Europa League on two occasions.

For Spain, he won the World Cup and the European Championship.

Indeed, there was a moment in 2013 when Torres held four of football's biggest trophies at the same time.

The 35-year-old was easily one of the most feared strikers in the world in his prime, scoring 81 goals in 142 appearances for Liverpool.

Then followed a £50 million move to Chelsea in 2011 in which he failed to deliver.

A return to Atletico Madrid, his boyhood club, came in 2014 and Torres would finish his career in the J1 League with Sagan Tosu.

Torres announces his retirement