Rabiot has fallen out of favour at PSG this season and looks set to leave for Italy..

Adrien Rabiot is on the verge of becoming Juventus' latest superb free transfer

Juventus are like that one person you know who has a shopping voucher for everything.

It always looks like incredibly hard work, but they never fail to bag themselves a bargain.

In the case of Juventus, they have made the search for free transfers an art and their record over the last 10 years has been the envy of Europe's biggest clubs.

In an era where transfer fees are spilling into nine figures, the Old Lady are intent on snapping up some incredible players right at the moment they leave their contracts.

Sure, it doesn't work every single time, but a lot of the success that Juventus have enjoyed over the last decade has been from transfers that have saved them millions.

Juventus closing in on Rabiot

However, even by the incredible bargain-hunting standards of Juventus, it seems as though the summer of 2019 could be busier than ever when it comes to freebies.

That's because Adrien Rabiot is on the brink of swapping Paris Saint-Germain for the Italian champions for - you guessed it - not a single penny.

According to Goal, Juventus are confident of signing the Frenchman, who is contemplating a €7 million-per-season contract, and are hope to finalise an agreement this week.

FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-PSG-AMIENS

Juventus' record of free transfers

Pretty promising stuff then and it comes in a summer where they have already claimed Aaron Ramsey as their own, having watched his Arsenal contract reach its terminus.

As a result, Juventus will have accumulated two of Europe's most underrated midfielders for nothing and it's starting to become something of an annual trend.

Let's rewind all the way back to 2009, where the strategy seemed to begin with the arrival of Fabio Cannavaro, the last defender to win the Ballon d'Or no less.

Juventus were on something of a roll by the time 2012 arrived, having garnered both Andrea Pirlo and Paul Pogba from free transfers from AC Milan and Manchester United.

Up next was Fernando Llorente in 2013, followed by the highly-talent Kingsley Coman in 2014 and then none other than World Cup winner Sami Khedira 12 months later.

They were waiting in the wings when Dani Alves' time with Barcelona came to an end in 2016 and after a year off, normal service was resumed with Emre Can's arrival. 

Juventus v FC Barcelona - UEFA Champions League Final

As far as transfer fees are concerned, it literally would have been more expensive for Juventus to either buy a pack of crisps or a National League footballer who was under contract.

It's pretty incredible stuff and that's without mentioning a few others like Lucio, Olof Mellberg, Luca Toni, Michele Pazienza and Lorenzo Rosseti.

Juventus just can't resist getting their money's worth and assuming that Rabiot signs the dotted line, their streak of freebies will be looking better than ever.

Who do you think is Juventus' greatest ever free transfer? Have your say in the comments section below.

