Football

.

Inside Cristiano Ronaldo's €8,000-per-night holiday villa in Greece

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Earlier this week, Cristiano Ronaldo was seen enjoying a well-deserved holiday.

In his debut season in Italy, Ronaldo helped Juventus to the Serie A title scoring 21 goals in 31 league games in the process.

But he wasn’t able to lead the Old Lady to Champions League glory - despite his incredible hat-trick in the last-16 against Atletico Madrid to turn a 2-0 deficit to a 3-2 aggregate win.

However, in the final match of the season, he lifted the UEFA Nations League as his Portugal side beat Netherlands 1-0 in the final. Another Ronaldo hat-trick in the semi-final saw they overcome Switzerland and make the showpiece event on home soil.

So you can’t blame him for having a week or two off following another incredible campaign.

Not that Ronaldo did much resting.

The 34-year-old posted numerous images of him working out during his holiday.

But when he did have time to rest, he did it in luxury.

El Español have posted details - and a video - inside Ronaldo’s €8,000-per-night luxurious villa in Greece.

Having stayed there for seven nights, Ronaldo and his girlfriend - along with Cristiano Jr. - spent €56,000 in accommodation alone.

But Villa Methoni Royal looks to be worth every penny - if you have that sort of money.

The villa stands at 630 square metres and is just a few steps away from the golden sands of the private Dunes Beach.

The three-bedroom resort "offers guests excellent comforts and total privacy”.

The place also offers a 24-hour butler service, shuttle service to the airport, use of helipad pick-up and, if required, an experienced chef who prepares breakfast, lunch, dinner and BBQs.

During their time away, the family celebrated Cristiano Jr’s birthday with a large cake designed like a football - no doubt made by the staff.

If you thought your summer holiday was going to be good, it probably doesn't quite live up to Cristiano's...

Topics:
Football
Portugal Football
Serie A
La Liga
Real Madrid
Juventus
Cristiano Ronaldo

Read more

Loading

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again