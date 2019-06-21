Earlier this week, Cristiano Ronaldo was seen enjoying a well-deserved holiday.

In his debut season in Italy, Ronaldo helped Juventus to the Serie A title scoring 21 goals in 31 league games in the process.

But he wasn’t able to lead the Old Lady to Champions League glory - despite his incredible hat-trick in the last-16 against Atletico Madrid to turn a 2-0 deficit to a 3-2 aggregate win.

However, in the final match of the season, he lifted the UEFA Nations League as his Portugal side beat Netherlands 1-0 in the final. Another Ronaldo hat-trick in the semi-final saw they overcome Switzerland and make the showpiece event on home soil.

So you can’t blame him for having a week or two off following another incredible campaign.

Not that Ronaldo did much resting.

The 34-year-old posted numerous images of him working out during his holiday.

But when he did have time to rest, he did it in luxury.

El Español have posted details - and a video - inside Ronaldo’s €8,000-per-night luxurious villa in Greece.

Having stayed there for seven nights, Ronaldo and his girlfriend - along with Cristiano Jr. - spent €56,000 in accommodation alone.

But Villa Methoni Royal looks to be worth every penny - if you have that sort of money.

The villa stands at 630 square metres and is just a few steps away from the golden sands of the private Dunes Beach.

The three-bedroom resort "offers guests excellent comforts and total privacy”.

The place also offers a 24-hour butler service, shuttle service to the airport, use of helipad pick-up and, if required, an experienced chef who prepares breakfast, lunch, dinner and BBQs.

During their time away, the family celebrated Cristiano Jr’s birthday with a large cake designed like a football - no doubt made by the staff.

If you thought your summer holiday was going to be good, it probably doesn't quite live up to Cristiano's...