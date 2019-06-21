Maurizio Sarri was announced as the new head coach of Juventus last Sunday.

He left Chelsea after just one season in charge, where he guided the Blues to Europa League glory, as well as to third in the Premier League.

Despite finding a decent amount of success in London, fans didn't exactly warm to him and failed to get on board with his 'Sarri-ball' tactics.

It seems the Chelsea board wasn't too invested in that either and allowed the Italian out of his contract early to return to his home country.

Sarri has signed a three-year contract with Juventus and the decision to appoint him has raised some eyebrows in Naples.

The Tuscan was head coach of Napoli for three seasons between 2015 and 2018, before moving to Stamford Bridge.

During that time, his side were Juve's biggest threat to the Serie A title, finishing second in the 2017/18 season, just four points behind the Old Lady.

Despite switching to one of Napoli's title rivals, 'Gli Azzurri' have actually welcomed their former coach back to Italy - by releasing a Twitter video of their fans wishing him luck.

All is not what it seems though, because the clip is full of Italian jinxes.

Sarri is notoriously superstitious as a coach, so this tongue-in-cheek post was the perfect way to 'welcome' him back to Serie A

The video features fans ironically wishing Sarri well, holding everything from lucky red horns to unlucky numbers like 13 and 17.

One even jinxes his fate by saying 'He'll finally win the league. Yes, yes, yes.' Check it out below.

Sarri's superstitions have been well documented throughout his career.

While in charge at Empoli, he demanded his players paint their white boots black because he thought it would bring them luck.

At Chelsea another of his quirks was on show, as he delivered his League Cup final extra-time team talk from the sideline, refusing to step onto the pitch with his players.

Sarri won't stop his superstitions now that he's returned to Italy - but thanks to Napoli's video, he could well be doomed from the very start with Juventus.