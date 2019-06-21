Hector Bellerin has proven himself to be more than your average footballer.

The Alabama abortion bill, openly gay footballers and climate change are just some of the important topics that the Arsenal defender has spoken out about.

At a time where football players at the highest level don’t give fans much in the way of having a personality, it’s refreshing to see how Bellerin conducts himself.

It’s clear that Bellerin has passions outside of just football, and they aren’t just limited to some of the biggest issues that the world is currently facing.

Scroll through the 24-year-old’s Instagram account and it becomes clear that Bellerin has a penchant for looking good.

He’s regularly posing in designer clothing and even appeared in March’s issue of British Vogue.

Bellerin admitted last year that his love for fashion came from his family.

Bellerin walks Paris Fashion Week

“I come from a family that has been built around fashion really," Bellerin told Arsenal Player.

“My grandma and my grandpa opened a little fashion retail shop and used to make their own clothes from scratch.

"My mum joined them and that’s what she studied when she was young.”

Well, Bellerin’s family will have been delighted to see him walk the catwalk and Paris Fashion Week on Thursday.



The Spaniard was a guest appearance for Virgil Abloh, who was showing off his spring/summer 2020 Louis Vuitton range.

Bellerin strutted his stuff in pink shorts and a matching snakeskin hoodie.

He later posted on Instagram: “Don't let them tell you, it's not possible. Thank you to @virgilabloh & @louisvuitton for the opportunity 🙏🏼”.

The most stylish man in football?

Bellerin regularly attends London Fashion Week.

For the Arsenal defender, who is currently recovering from a knee injury, dressing well is a chance to express himself.

“You don’t have to dress like everyone else, you have to dress however you like and however you see your vision,” he added.

“I think it’s cool for people to actually see me not only as a footballer but as someone who has an impact in fashion as well."