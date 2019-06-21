Chelsea have announced that Petr Cech has returned to the club to take up a role as Technical and Performance Advisor.

The legendary goalkeeper returns to Stamford Bridge after announcing his retirement at the conclusion of the 2018/19 season.

It was widely reported that he would return to take up the Director of Football role, but instead, the Blues have given him a different title.

A statement on the club's official website explained the following information about his new role:

"The focus of the job will be to provide advice on all football and performance matters throughout the club as well as embed and facilitate strong links between our men’s and academy teams, ensuring that the various support departments are working together effectively."

Speaking about his new role, Cech said:

"I feel very privileged to have this opportunity to join Chelsea FC again and help create the best possible high-level performance environment to continue the success the club has had over the past 15 years.

"I’m looking forward to the new challenge and hope I can use all of my football knowledge and experience to help the team achieve even more success in the future."

As a player, Cech found great success with Chelsea.

He won every domestic trophy on offer, including four Premier League titles, three FA Cups and the Champions League.

The Czech Republic international also surpassed Peter Bonetti’s long-standing clean-sheet record at Chelsea, before he moved to Arsenal in 2015, where he won another FA Cup.

Despite moving to a London rival, Cech remains a very popular figure at Chelsea and fans will no doubt be very excited that he's returned to the club.

Next up, confirmation of Frank Lampard's appointment?