Philippe Coutinho has put potential suitors on red alert after admitting he may not be able to continue at Barcelona.

The Brazilian has struggled since moving to Spain in a £145 million move from Liverpool in January 2018.

He's scored just 21 goals and provided 11 assists in 76 appearances for the Blaugrana and towards the end of last season, he was booed by fans at the Camp Nou.

The disappointing spell has led to rumours that he could be on his way out of Barca and while on international duty at the Copa America on Thursday, Coutinho himself stoked the flames.

"I don't know if I will continue at Barcelona," the forward told reporters, per Marca.

"Nobody knows about the future, and right now I am focused on playing with my [national] team [at the Copa America]."

Reports of Coutinho leaving Spain is one thing, but it's certainly alarming to hear the player himself is unsure of his future.

A return to the Premier League looks his most likely destination.

According to the Daily Mail, there is interest from both Chelsea and Manchester United, while Paris Saint-Germain have been linked in the past.

This summer's Copa America tournament is a great opportunity for Coutinho to prove his worth, and he's been doing that so far.

The forward has three goals in his last three appearances. One came from the penalty spot against Honduras in a warm-up game, while another two were scored against Bolivia in the opener.

Brazil, who are hosting the Copa America, are amongst the favourites to win the tournament.

Their bid for success took a bit of a hit against Venezuela as Coutinho and co. failed to break through, drawing 0-0.

With a fixture against Peru on Saturday, they are still expected to top the group and advance to the knockout stages.