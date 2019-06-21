Fernando Torres has announced his retirement from football.

The Spanish striker is bringing to an end a career in which he won the World Cup, European Championship, Champions League and Europa League.

That’s a hugely impressive resume.

Torres played for some of the biggest clubs in the world, including Atletico Madrid, Liverpool, Chelsea and AC Milan.

And he was adored by the fans in the Spanish capital and on Merseyside.

But Torres wasn’t the same player when he signed for Chelsea in 2011.

The forward scored a disappointing 20 goals in 110 Premier League appearances for the Blues - not a return that Chelsea were expecting from their £50 million outlay.

Torres' goal v Barcelona

But some will feel as though Torres paid off his price tag with *that* goal at the Camp Nou.

You know the one. April 24, 2012 was the date, and Chelsea were playing Barcelona in the Champions League semi-final.

Torres started the game on the bench but he came on for Didier Drogba in the 80th minute.

Chelsea, down to 10-men but heading through thanks to the away goals rule, were hanging when, in stoppage time, Torres was sent through on goal.

“This could be the most dramatic story of the season, it’s Torres…,” says the commentator, before Gary Neville delivers his iconic ‘goalgasm’.

Torres rounded Victor Valdes to book Chelsea’s place in the final, where they would go on to defeat Bayern Munich to win the Champions League for the first time in their history.

“I was not expecting to have any chances," Torres said, per the Telegraph. "I was playing almost as a left-back.

“The only chance we could have was on the counter-attack like this.

“One more goal against Barcelona. I have nice memories in this stadium, nice memories against them.

“But this one's more special than any one before because it helped us to go the final.

“I am very happy to be part of the game, to score the goal.”

Torres’ Chelsea career wasn’t always easy. But that treasured moment has secured his place in the club’s folklore.