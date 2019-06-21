The battle for supremacy between the two heavyweights of Formula One Mercedes and Ferrari is again the subject of discussion among the racing faithful this season.

Arch-rivals Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel are contesting each other for the highest honour and both are leaving no stone unturned to outlast their counterpart.

With seven races completed after the controversial weekend in Canada last week, opinions are split regarding the outcome of the race on Sunday, as Vettel, despite dominating proceedings, ended behind the reigning world champion Hamilton, who registered his fifth win of the campaign.

The German star was given a five-second penalty at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal which costed him victory. Hamilton, although happy to accept the win, admitted on the team radio that it did not seem the right way to gain the top spot in the podium.

Vettel and Ferrari will face the FIA for a hearing scheduled in France later today as they exercise their right to review the incident.

The Italian outfit claim to have new evidence in place, which they would be presenting to the FIA, as Vettel prepares to put his case across to the authorities.

Sky Sports have further provided new footage of the incident on Lap 48, with Vettel forcing Hamilton to jab on the brakes as he returned to the track in an unsafe manner.

Analysts and former Grand Prix racers Johnny Herbert and Anthony Davidson reviewed the clip and talked through the 360-degree onboards from both Vettel and Hamilton.

Both Herbert and Davidson expressed their opinion from the perspective of a racer, while also taking into consideration that stewards went by the rulebook, and gave the former four-time champion the penalty.

Ferrari are desperate to kickstart their season after an underwhelming beginning right from the first race in Australia. The Scuderia fans are hopeful they will be able to regain lost ground on the Silver Arrows with 14 races remaining till the end of this season.

The rivalry resumes again this weekend in France at the Paul Ricard circuit.