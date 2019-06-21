Former Liverpool striker Dirk Kuyt is close to taking over a League One side with a number of other former footballers.

Dutch football agent Rob Jansen, the man who represented Kuyt as a player, spoke on TV this week about the potential deal.

"It is a long-held wish to buy a club together with the number of players and former players for whom I am doing business," Jansen said, per The Sun.

"I and the players have a Utopian image of how that club should be led and what it takes to achieve the highest level.

"I am really looking forward to this adventure. I think it is very likely that it will succeed."

At this moment in time, it's not clear which club they are close to buying, but according to claims from the Dutch media, it's likely to be Bolton Wanderers.

The Trotters, who were relegated from the Championship last season, insist they are on the verge of being taken over.

Kuyt, who retired from playing in 2018 after spells at Fenerbahce and Feyenoord, is one of the multiple former footballers who is keen to join Jansen in his project of owning an EFL side.

He knows the English set up well, after spending six years in the Premier League with Liverpool, making a total of 240 appearances for the Reds.

Owning a club is a completely different task though and if it is Bolton who Kuyt and co. are targetting to take over, then it will be hard work from day one.

The side will begin the 2019/20 League 1 campaign on minus 12 points, after falling into administration earlier this month.

Only 14 players are currently under contract and just six of that number are members of the senior squad - the rest are youth team prospects with little experience.

Bolton are in dire need of some good news, so these reports could get fans very excited.