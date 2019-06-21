After 18 years, Fernando Torres is calling it a day.

The Spanish striker announced his retirement from football on Friday morning.

Torres became a hugely popular figure during his career and, on his day, was simply unplayable.

His successful spells with Atletico Madrid and Liverpool were followed by a disappointing stint at Chelsea, but even Blues fans have a soft spot for El Nino after his goal against Barcelona in the 2012 Champions League semi-final.

Torres spent some time on loan at AC Milan in 2014 before returning to Atletico Madrid, his boyhood club.

The 35-year-old has spent the past two years in Japan with Sagan Tosu.

Along the way came several trophies, including the World Cup, two European Championships and the Champions League.

Torres starred in brilliant Nike ad

And there was also an appearance in one of the finest Nike adverts ever made.

Back in 2007, when Liverpool signed Torres from Atletico Madrid, the forward teamed up with Nike to produce an advert which had a Scouse/Spanish theme.

The video perfectly captured Torres’ arrival on Merseyside, with locals being taught how to speak Spanish, a fish and chips shop adding tapas to its menu and Torres returning a football to a group of young lads, with one saying, “Gracias, mate!”

They certainly don’t make them like that anymore.

Torres would go on to become a hero at Anfield, scoring 81 goals in 142 appearances for the Reds.

Despite failing to land a trophy at the club, Torres still has fond memories of his four years at Liverpool.

“Liverpool was the best time in my career - I love the city, the supporters and the club,” he said last November, per Sky Sports.

"I am still in touch with them and they made me feel at home when I was there.”

Liverpool supporters were sad to see him depart. But he’ll always be welcome back in the city.