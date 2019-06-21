It’s been a pretty quiet start to the summer transfer window as far as the Premier League is concerned.

The window in England opened on May 16 and yet there have been very few confirmed deals.

Of course, it will no doubt liven up as we draw closer to the start of the Premier League.

But instead of new shiny players, we’ve decided to take a look at those that have been at Premier League clubs for a while.

So, we looked at the three-longest serving players at each Premier League club - and it makes for interesting reading.

N.B - players only count from when they signed a professional debut and became a first-team player.

Arsenal

1. Laurent Koscielny | July 2010

2. Emiliano Martinez | August 2010

3. Carl Jenkinson | June 2011

Aston Villa

1. Jack Grealish | July 2012

2. Andre Green | July 2016

3. Aaron Tshibola | July 2016

Bournemouth

1. Harry Arter | June 2010

2. Charlie Daniels | November 2011

3. Steve Cook | January 2012

Brighton

1. Lewis Dunk | April 2010

2. Solly March | December 2011

3. Dale Stephens | January 2014

Burnley

1. Kevin Long | January 2010

2. Ben Mee | July 2011

3. Tom Heaton | May 2013

Chelsea

1. Tomas Kalas | July 2010

2. Kenneth Omeruo | January 2012

3. Lucas Piazon | January 2012

Crystal Palace

1. Ryan Inniss | June 2011

2. Joel Ward | May 2012

3. Wayne Hennessey & Scott Dann | January 2014

Everton

1. Leighton Baines |July 2007

2. Seamus Coleman | January 2009

3. Kevin Mirallas | August 2012

Leicester

1. Andy King | May 2007

2. Kasper Schmeichel | June 2011

3. Wes Morgan | January 2012

Liverpool

1. Jordan Henderson | June 2011

2. Simon Mignolet | June 2013

3. Adam Lallana | July 2014

Manchester City

1. David Silva | June 2010

2. Sergio Aguero | July 2011

3. Fernandinho | July 2013

Manchester United

1. Chris Smalling | July 2010

2. Phil Jones | June 2011

3. Ashley Young | June 2011

Newcastle

1. Paul Dummett | July 2010

2. Rob Elliot | August 2011

3. Rolando Aarons | April 2014

Norwich

1. Alex Tettey | August 2012

2. Louis Thompson | September 2014

3. Ben Godfrey | January 2016

Sheffield United

1. Chris Basham | June 2014

2. Kieron Freeman | January 2015

3. Billy Sharp | July 2015

Southampton

1. Jack Stephens | April 2011

2. James Ward-Prowse | October 2011

3. Maya Yoshida | August 2012

Tottenham

1. Danny Rose | July 2007

2. Harry Kane | July 2010

3. Jan Vertonghen | July 2012

Watford

1. Troy Deeney | August 2010

2. Craig Cathcart | July 2014

3. Sebastian Prodl | July 2015

West Ham

1. Mark Noble | August 2004

2. Winston Reid | August 2010

3. Aaron Cresswell | July 2014

Wolves

1. Matt Doherty | August 2010

2. Jordan Graham | January 2015

3. Sylvain Deslandes | July 2015