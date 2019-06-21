Fernando Torres announced his retirement on Friday morning after a sparkling 18-year career.

He came through the youth setup at Atletico Madrid before breaking into the senior side in 2001 and from then on, he never looked back.

The striker spent six full seasons in the Spanish capital before making a huge move to Liverpool in 2007.

It was with the Reds that Torres established himself as one of the best players in the Premier League era.

He played at Anfield for three and a half years, scoring an impressive 65 goals in 102 games.

It's fair to say the Spaniard was at his peak between 2007 and 2010 and one of his goalscoring stats from that period really stands out.

For those three seasons, Torres had a ratio of 0.84 goals (excluding penalties) every 90 minutes.

That stat is better than a number of Premier League legends managed in their best three consecutive seasons.

Thierry Henry had a record of 0.74, Alan Shearer reached 0.71, Luis Suarez averaged 0.69 and even Cristiano Ronaldo only peaked at 0.59.

Even current stars like Sergio Aguero and Mohamed Salah can't match Torres, with contributions of 0.71 and 0.73 respectively.

Pretty impressive stuff.

As we all know, things went downhill for Torres in terms of his individual accomplishments when he moved to Chelsea for £50 million in January 2011.

At the time, his fee broke the British transfer record and made him the sixth most expensive player of all-time.

But at Stamford Bridge, he widely failed to live up to his price tag.

Torres scored one goal in the second half of that 2010/11 campaign and only managed 19 more in his next three full seasons.

He did win a fair amount of silverware with the Blues though, finding FA Cup, Champions League and Europa League glory.

Torres' Premier League career may have fizzled out in London, but while he was at his peak for Liverpool, he boasted a great Premier League goalscoring record.