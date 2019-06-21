Out of all the crazy moments and stories which the 24/7 Championship has produced in its short lifespan so far, this might be the craziest of them of all if it's true.

On SmackDown Live this week, Drake Maverick won the 24/7 title from R-Truth in the arena's parking lot before driving off into the sunset.

We also know that Maverick is getting married this weekend, and many WWE superstars will be at the wedding to see him tie the knot but to also potentially take the 24/7 title away from him.

Although, if you believe a video which is currently making its rounds on Twitter, it may not be a superstar, rather a superstar's well-known son.

A video is going around on Twitter showing Matt Hardy's son, Maxel, carrying the 24/7 Championship over his shoulder.

Furthermore, Maverick may have reacted to this title change on his own Twitter, as he has tweeted: "WORST. DAY. EVAH."

Could King Maxel actually be the new 24/7 Champion? It would be the craziest title change in the title's short history so far if true.

WWE is yet to confirm the title change and Maverick is still listed as the champion on their website, so this video could just be a little trick on us all, but we'll have to wait and see.

Matt Hardy probably helped his son in one way or another to pin the 205 Live general manager and win the title. Hopefully, WWE posts the footage if a title change did take place.

If this title change is true, it will be the 12th 24/7 Championship change, with the previous champions being Truth (five times), Elias (twice), Jinder Mahal (twice), Robert Roode, Titus O'Neil, and Maverick (all once).

It will also be interesting to see as well which superstar will win the 24/7 title from Maxel in order to bring it back on WWE TV, unless Maxel is going to make an appearance on Raw or SmackDown this week.

Of course, this is all just pure speculation at the moment as the title change hasn't been confirmed by WWE themselves yet. We'll have to wait and see.