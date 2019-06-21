Royal Ascot Day Five Preview - 4.20pm Diamond Jubilee Stakes

The main headline for the Diamond Jubilee Stakes is the entry of the Kings Stand winner Blue Point.

A career at stud beckons for the Godolphin star and Charlie Appleby will be aiming for him to sign off with a further Group 1 prize to his name.

KEY TRAINERS

James Fanshawe has a good record in the Diamond Jubilee Stakes and he sends 2017 winner The Tin Man to race again this year. Since 2008 he’s 2/9 (22%) in this race and one would expect this to be a seasonal target for his favored horse.

OFFICIAL RATING

The last 11 winners of this race have all entered with an Official Rating of 111+, while horses coming into this race with an Official Rating below 111 have 0 wins from 64 runners.

This statistic would be a negative for several horses including Emblazoned, Yafta, Keystoke and Projection.

DRAW

Quarter 4 of the draw has the best record in the race, giving us 5 of the last 11 winners and yielding a level stakes profit when backing all runners.

Those drawn high this year are The Tin Man, Tip Two Win, Donjuan Triumphant and Speak in Colours.

BETTING MARKET

The betting market hasn’t traditionally proved to be a reliable indicator for identifying the victor of the race.

We’ve seen horses winning at big prices over the years including Undrafted @ 14/1 in 2015, Lethal Force @ 11/1 in 2013, and Society Rock @ 25/1, so it may pay to look beyond the favorites for some good each-way value.

OVERALL PROFILE

Trained by James Fanshawe a positive

Official Rating above 111

Drawn in the highest quarter in the draw

HORSES IN FOCUS

I just can’t see The Tin Man being out of the frame here. Fanshawe will have been readying him for this race and has it as a seasonal target, he also gets a lovely draw in Stall 18 and has winning course and distance form. At 11/1 I think he’s a cracking each-way bet.

Each Way: The Tin Man @ 11/1 EW

