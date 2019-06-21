We’re not even in July yet but we’ve already seen the words ‘Comunicado Oficial’ a lot on Twitter since the summer transfer window opened.

For those of you not on Twitter, Real Madrid’s official account use these words - it means Official Statement in English - at the start of tweets when confirming a new signing.

Madrid have been very busy this summer - having secured the services of Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic, Eder Militao, Ferland Mendy and Rodrygo - so ‘Comunicado Oficial’ tweets have popped up at least five times since the end of the 2018-19 campaign.

The Spanish giants are expected to add a couple of more names to their ranks ahead of the new season.

Zinedine Zidane is rebuilding his side after finishing behind Barcelona and Atletico Madrid in La Liga, after crashing out of the Champions League at the hands of Ajax in the Round of 16.

If you’re a Madrid fan, the words ‘Comunicado Oficial’ make your heart race and eyes widen. Potential good news is just around the corner.

On the other hand, if you’re a fan of a club with a player that Madrid want to sign - such as Chelsea fans when they wanted Hazard - ‘Comunicado Oficial’ are the most chilling words you can read on Twitter.

With this in mind, one joker decided to play a trick on the fans of both Real Madrid and Manchester United on Friday afternoon - by mocking up a ‘Comunicado Oficial: Ashley Young’ tweet.

While Man Utd fans momentarily thought their dreams had just come true, Madrid supporters must have feared they’d been transported to some bizarre parallel universe.

It was a pretty realistic tweet, in fairness, and everyone saw the funny side after a moment or two.

The tweet has attracted over 6,000 retweets and 11,000 ‘likes’ within the first four hours of being posted.

It goes without saying that there’s zero chance of Madrid signing Young this summer.

Anybody who watched his performances against Barcelona in the Champions League will know that his days at the very highest level are, sadly, over.

That said, the versatile winger, who turns 34 next month, is poised to be confirmed as Man Utd’s new permanent captain - much to the disbelief of fans.

As one of the longest-serving players at Old Trafford, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is expected to hand the armband to Young following Antonio Valencia’s departure.