Football

.

‘Comunicado Oficial: Ashley Young’ - fake Real Madrid tweet has gone viral

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

We’re not even in July yet but we’ve already seen the words ‘Comunicado Oficial’ a lot on Twitter since the summer transfer window opened.

For those of you not on Twitter, Real Madrid’s official account use these words - it means Official Statement in English - at the start of tweets when confirming a new signing.

Madrid have been very busy this summer - having secured the services of Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic, Eder Militao, Ferland Mendy and Rodrygo - so ‘Comunicado Oficial’ tweets have popped up at least five times since the end of the 2018-19 campaign.

The Spanish giants are expected to add a couple of more names to their ranks ahead of the new season.

Zinedine Zidane is rebuilding his side after finishing behind Barcelona and Atletico Madrid in La Liga, after crashing out of the Champions League at the hands of Ajax in the Round of 16.

If you’re a Madrid fan, the words ‘Comunicado Oficial’ make your heart race and eyes widen. Potential good news is just around the corner.

p1ddtddffo1ajhtto1d2s1hfb154ad.jpg

On the other hand, if you’re a fan of a club with a player that Madrid want to sign - such as Chelsea fans when they wanted Hazard - ‘Comunicado Oficial’ are the most chilling words you can read on Twitter.

With this in mind, one joker decided to play a trick on the fans of both Real Madrid and Manchester United on Friday afternoon - by mocking up a ‘Comunicado Oficial: Ashley Young’ tweet.

p1ddtd2vegj0s1og81umc1ad111kc9.jpg

While Man Utd fans momentarily thought their dreams had just come true, Madrid supporters must have feared they’d been transported to some bizarre parallel universe.

p1ddtd4mo47dal17tg51clj1l5rb.jpg

It was a pretty realistic tweet, in fairness, and everyone saw the funny side after a moment or two.

The tweet has attracted over 6,000 retweets and 11,000 ‘likes’ within the first four hours of being posted.

It goes without saying that there’s zero chance of Madrid signing Young this summer.

Anybody who watched his performances against Barcelona in the Champions League will know that his days at the very highest level are, sadly, over.

FBL-EUR-C1-BARCELONA-MAN UTD

That said, the versatile winger, who turns 34 next month, is poised to be confirmed as Man Utd’s new permanent captain - much to the disbelief of fans.

As one of the longest-serving players at Old Trafford, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is expected to hand the armband to Young following Antonio Valencia’s departure.

Topics:
Football
Luka Jovic
Ferland Mendy
Eden Hazard
La Liga
Real Madrid
Premier League
Ashley Young
Manchester United

Read more

Loading

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again