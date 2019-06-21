WWE

.

Footage of Dana Brooke's nasty head injury during WWE Main Event

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Dana Brooke suffered a nasty head injury on Monday night during the Main Event tapings before Monday Night Raw was broadcasted live.

Brooke was wrestling in a singles match against Sarah Logan when she was involved in a spot which saw her pick up the brutal injury.

Dana was kneeling on the ring apron when Sarah came towards her with speed and kneed her hard into the ring post. 

Due to the velocity which Logan had, Brooke hit her head on the ring post hard, which busted her open and caused blood to cover one side of her face.

The referee brought the match to an end almost immediately after the spot, meaning the bout ended in a no contest, but in situations like this safety must come first.

The video below shows the spot between Brooke and Logan and you can hear fans inside the arena reacting to the spot too.

Brooke received medical attention afterward and earlier today, she posted a couple of photos of her injury as well as her promise to return soon.

She said in her tweet: "❤️ I hurt. I bleed. I mourn. I grieve. I struggle. I try. I fall and I sigh. I fight. I lose. I scar. I bruise. I suffer. I yearn. But I live AND I LEARN!!!❤️ Much love for all the kind messages! I’m back at it! #wwe Missoula coming 4 ya! @WWE"

p1ddtd522dtrr9uj11ao13nbhe1b.jpg

p1ddtd5id3irusm1sf7qp146lf.jpg

p1ddtd5sjgvrv1b2q9qb1ss41mgih.jpg

Logan also reacted to the Main Event spot on her Instagram, posting a video of the incident with the caption: "If I had to do it over, I would of done it slower. @ashasebera_danabrooke #Viking #wiliding #MainEvent #RAW #WWE #mountainviking #Jomsborg"

The good news coming out of this nasty-looking situation is that it appears Dana won't be away from the squared circle for much time at all.

While it doesn't look like Brooke will be missing much time despite being busted open, you have to be careful with head injuries. WWE will likely take all the necessary precautions and won't allow her to return until she passes all the concussion tests.

Fingers crossed we see Dana Brooke back in a WWE ring soon.

Topics:
WWE Smackdown
WWE

Read more

Loading

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again