It's the time of year where we learn about all of the weird and wonderful kits on display next season.

There are home kits, away kits, training kits, and 'pre-match' shirts to reveal, providing plenty for fans to judge.

Some will go down well, like Liverpool's new retro-style home kit.

Some will be quite controversial, like Barcelona's Croatian redesign.

And then there's what Real Madrid have on offer as their pre-match shirt for the 19/20 season.

While their home kit, a sleek white and gold kit similar to their 2012 get-up, has rightfully gone down very well, this new one will certainly divide opinion.

The shirt has a strange black and sand camo/tie-dye look that, honestly, can't be described properly so here it is below:

Footyheadlines published a 'leak' of the shirt, describing it as 'crazy', which is hard to argue with.

The shirt is made stranger by the Adidas and Real logos being white and black respectively, meaning both get completely lost in the kit.

It all comes together to make it look simply like a bad t-shirt, rather than something for a football club.

Still, this is what Adidas have gone with and they've almost certainly got their reasons.

One of those reasons may be that they've completely run out of ideas but then that will happen when you're making as many shirts as they have to make each year.

And to their credit, Real's blue and gold away kit is almost as nice as their new home kit. The jury is still out on the 'mint green' third shirt, however.