Wrestling fans believe AEW could be the viable alternative to WWE which they have been waitings years for.

AEW's first show, Double or Nothing, was a huge success, and wrestling fans can't wait for their next shows to take place as they've already booked some exciting matches.

Wrestling fans believe AEW's early momentum will force WWE to step up their game in order to make sure that they don't lose ground as the best wrestling promotion in the world.

The competition AEW will provide for WWE should force both promotions to produce the best wrestling possible, and essentially start a new wrestling war like the Monday Night Wars between WWF and WCW in the 1990s.

During a recent interview with Wrestling News, Stephanie McMahon commented on AEW and how they could affect WWE.

She said: “I think it’s gonna force everyone to be the best that they can.”

AEW certainly won't hurt WWE in terms of money anytime soon, but one way which AEW could get one up against WWE is in the TV ratings when their weekly show drops later this year in October.

In the meantime, AEW is putting on plenty of PPVs between now and their first weekly show, following on from their success of Double or Nothing.

First up is Fyter Fest next weekend, followed by Fight for the Fallen in July, and then All Out at the end of August.

AEW has already scored one big victory in ticket sales over WWE, as their All Out PPV sold out all their tickets just 15 minutes after they went on sale.

WWE's next PPV Stomping Grounds, which takes place this Sunday, is still struggling to sell out their tickets despite having been on sale for months.

Until AEW's weekly show starts up in October, all fans can hope for is that AEW builds themselves up to be serious competition for WWE, as this would, in turn, force both promotions to produce some fantastic wrestling in the ring.