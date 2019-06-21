Football

Henderson made a massive mistake to gift Romania a goal.

England crash out of U21 European Championships after two group matches

England's U21 European Championships campaign has been a nightmare.

Aidy Boothroyd's side started well against France in their opening group game, with Phil Foden scoring a wonder-goal to give them a second half lead.

However, they collapsed after Hamza Choudhury was sent off.

The Young Lions conceded twice in the final five minutes to suffer a deflating loss.

They needed a victory against Romania in their second group game to keep their hopes of progressing to the knockout stages alive.

However, they put in a lacklustre display on Friday.

After a largely entertaining 76 minutes, the game burst into life as England fell behind. 

Jonjoe Kenny clumsily gave away a penalty, the third England have conceded in their opening two games, and George Puscas buried the resulting spot-kick.

England desperately needed a response and they got one a few minutes later.

Demarai Gray cut inside from the left and fired an effort from 20 yards out that went in off the post.

Aidy Boothroyd's side are out of the competition

However, with five minutes remaining they were staring an exit in the face.

Fikayo Tomori failed to clear his lines and Ianis Hagi buried his effort from outside the box.

But, just like that, England were back in it.

Tammy Abraham came off the bench to restore parity, giving England hope.

But Dean Henderson's horror mistake with just two minutes remaining saw England crash out.

It looked as if he would save a tame effort from Florimel Coman, but the ball inexplicably went through his legs and into the back of the net.

And Coman netted again in the final minute of stoppage time to give Romania a 4-2 win.

Romania are now in a great position to qualify from Group C, having won both of their two group games.

