The wild card rule has been in the WWE for a couple of weeks now and it has certainly divided opinion amongst WWE fans.

While some fans are happy that they get to see some of the biggest names in the WWE on both Raw and SmackDown, other fans are annoyed that some superstars are now not getting any screen time at all.

At times, WWE has failed to follow the rules of the wild card as well. Usually, four superstars from Raw are allowed to appear on SmackDown each week and vice versa.

However, this week, eight SmackDown superstars were on Raw and seven Raw superstars were on SmackDown. You can see why some fans are frustrated that some superstars aren't appearing on WWE TV.

Speaking recently with Sporting News, Kevin Owens talked about the wild card rule, addressing the fan's opinion about WWE newest rule to freshen up their Raw and SmackDown shows.

The Prizefighter stated that he likes the wild card rule as it makes WWE unpredictable, but he agrees that the initial rules for the wild card haven't been enforced enough.

Owens said: "I guess the whole point of the wild-card rule is to add a sense of unpredictability to all the shows and I guess it definitely has achieved that because you never know who is going to show up where.

"The wild-card rule itself was very loosely defined when it was first announced and it's been loosely enforced since it's been announced (laughs). I guess it was supposed to be four guys at first and now, really, 10 guys show up one night, three guys show up the next night, whatever.

"But like I said, I think the whole point is to give a more unpredictable feel to the show itself and its definitely achieved that."

While Owens might say the wild card rule makes WWE unpredictable, WWE has usually gone for the same superstars each week to appear on both Raw and SmackDown since its inception, with only one or two differences from week to week.

The Prizefighter himself though has said he doesn't mind working both shows, saying: “It’s just kind of what you have to do because and, to be fair, I would prefer being on Raw and SmackDown both just because if I’m not on Raw that week, I’m on the road and not working.

"Any day I’m away from home, I’d rather be working because spending time away from my family to do nothing is not something that jives well with me. I certainly prefer being on both Raw and SmackDown both of the same week as opposed to having the night off on Monday.”

Fans will be keeping their fingers crossed that WWE goes back to following their wild card rules soon. Otherwise, we may as well announce that the brand split is officially dead once more.