David Beckham with his wife, Victoria.

David Beckham given Manchester City shirt by wife, Victoria - and he doesn't look happy

David Beckham was a superb player for Manchester United.

The English midfielder made his United debut in 1992 and would eventually play 289 times for the club and score 83 times.

By the time he left in 2003, he was considered a club legend.

So, given he spent 12 years at United, it's natural that he developed a dislike of their rivals, Man City.

He expressed that in 2011, when he declared that there was 'only one team in Manchester.'

"They're bringing good players in, they've got strong people with a lot of money behind them, so they're going to improve," he said eight years ago, per Goal.

"But they'll never be Manchester United. They might be a threat this season, but United have got the history, the silverware over the last 20 years.

"There's only one team in Manchester, but City I'm sure will be a team to look at going forward."

It's safe to say he doesn't think too much of Man City.

David Beckham is a Man United legend

But, presumably against his will, a picture has emerged of Beckham actually posing with a City shirt.

Beckham's wife, Victoria, posted an image on Instagram of David holding the shirt of United's rivals.

To make matters even worse, the shirt had 'Dave' on the back, a nickname that he is believed to dislike.

And he did not look pleased at all.

View it below:

Victoria tagged James Corden and son Brooklyn in the image, hinting that they were also involved in the prank.

The image has now been deleted but it is unknown whether David wanted it taken down or not.

Regardless, that's definitely the last time that Beckham wants to hold a City shirt, that's for sure.

David Beckham
Football
Manchester City
Manchester United

