WWE has officially announced their partnership with Netflix and that they've begun production on a new movie which is set to be released next year.

The movie will be a live-action family movie called 'The Main Event', and it will be directed by Jay Karas, whose previous work includes 'Ali Wong: Hard Knock Wife,' 'Break Point,' and 'Parks & Recreation'.

WWE has announced that the film will star WWE Champion Kofi Kingston, The Miz, Sheamus and other WWE superstars alongside Seth Carr, who starred in Marvel's 'Black Panther'.

'The Main Event' will also feature Tichina Arnold from 'The Neighborhood' and 'Everybody Hates Chris', Ken Marino from 'The Other Two,' 'Black Monday,' and 'Bad Milo', and Adam Pally from 'Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life' and 'The Mindy Project'.

The film, based on an original screenplay by Larry Postel with producer Richard Lowell from WWE Studios and executive producers WWE Studios’ Susan Levison and Maggie Malina, will follow an 11-year-old aspiring wrestler who discovers a magical mask and enters a competition to become the next WWE superstar.

Production for 'The Main Event' began this week in Vancouver, British Columbia, and it is expected to premiere on Netflix in 2020.

With production beginning this week, it's currently unclear if either Kingston, The Miz, or Sheamus will be missing any time from Raw or SmackDown in order to film their scenes.

It should be noted though that Sheamus isn't currently involved in any storylines since he could be dealing with possibly career-impacting injuries.

Wrestling Inc has also reported that this movie also features a reference to John Cena, who reportedly has a cameo role.

WWE did not mention that Cena would be in the movie. It was also recently reported that Bray Wyatt is featured in the film but he isn't mentioned by WWE either. Several NXT references are expected in the script too.

This will be the first collaboration between WWE Studios and Netflix as the two companies have been working to develop new, original feature films directed towards family audiences. It's currently unclear exactly how many movies WWE and Netflix will be partnering for.

Many movies by WWE Studios in the past haven't exactly received raving reviews, so fans will be hoping that 'The Main Event' will be able to buck the trend once it's released on Netflix next year.