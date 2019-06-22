The Matthijs de Ligt transfer saga seems to have gone on for an eternity.

The 19-year-old looks certain to leave Ajax after a breakout season, with nearly all of Europe's top clubs after him.

At first, reports suggested that he would sign for Barcelona.

Then, it was believed Manchester United were winning the race.

Paris Saint-Germain were then reported to have been the front runners, with the French club willing to pay De Ligt astronomical sums of money.

It was even said that De Ligt's family were house hunting in Paris.

But, it doesn't look as if he will be going to France anymore.

That's because, according to Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf, it is believed that Juventus expect to sign the youngster.

The Old Lady have tabled an offer of more than €70m to Ajax and De Ligt is set to earn between €15m-€20m-per-year.

Gianluca Di Marzio also reports that De Ligt is 'ready to say yes' to Juventus' offer.

That's huge news. What a coup for Juventus he could prove to be.

They already have Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci at the back but, at 34 years old and 32 years old respectively, both players' careers are coming to an end.

De Ligt could prove to be their top defender for many, many years to come.

One man that will be very pleased with this news is Cristiano Ronaldo.

In the UEFA Nations League final between Portugal and Netherlands, Ronaldo actually asked De Ligt to join him at the Italian club.

"Ronaldo asked me to go to Juventus," De Ligt said after the game, per Marca.

"I was surprised by his request, which is why I laughed. I didn't understand him at first."

It seems agent Ronaldo seems to have done the trick.

Is De Ligt making the right decision in choosing to join Juventus? Have your say by leaving a comment below.