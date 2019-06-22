The excitement around Alexis Sanchez's move to Manchester United seems a very long time ago now.

In reality, it's only been 18 months - albeit a pretty torturous 18 months for United.

The Chilean was supposed to be the player to ignite Jose Mourinho's attack but has instead scored just five times for the club.

His first full season provided just one Premier League goal, although it was a stoppage-time winner against Newcastle United.

But those two extra points don't really make Sanchez's reported £500,000-a-week wages worthwhile.

Even worse, those wages have supposedly 'inspired' the likes of David de Gea to ask for parity.

And so, 18 months on, Sanchez and United were fully expected to part ways, bringing an end to a professionally disastrous time for both.

At least, that was surely the plan - it isn't working out that way.

According to the Mirror, United have received a grand total of two enquiries for Sanchez, neither of which included a substantial fee.

And while that's bad for the club, what's bad for the player is that the enquiries came from China and South America - it seems that Europe may not have the demand for Sanchez that it once did.

United are worried that his wages will put off any serious approaches and so, rather embarrassingly, Ed Woodward is reportedly willing to subsidise the Chilean's wages.

It's looking increasingly likely that Sanchez will still be at Old Trafford next season, despite that flexibility.

It's really the worst-case scenario when United first signed the player - to now be stuck with him, unwanted and actually a hindrance to their rebuilding.

The manager who signed him is gone, the superstars he was supposed to support are all linked with moves away.

United either need to hope that another club comes in to save the day or finally get the best out of Sanchez - neither look particularly likely right now.