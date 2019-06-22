It does feel a bit like everyone has been talking about Neymar leaving Paris Saint-Germain from the minute he landed in France.

This year, though, has a different feel to things - he may actually leave the club.

It's safe to say that the Brazilian hasn't quite been the revelation that the Parisians were hoping for over the past two years.

They've cleaned up domestically, of course, but PSG are yet to threaten in Europe, thus not really joining the list of elite clubs.

And despite some fantastic showings in France, Neymar isn't really the main-man anymore - he's been usurped by Kylian Mbappe.

He's hardly going to lift the Ballon d'Or like that, which is allegedly his primary reason for moving.

It all adds up to PSG and Neymar both being open to a move this summer.

And according to UOL, per Sport, Barcelona have moved closer to taking him back to Camp Nou.

That's because Neymar has reportedly agreed to the three terms Barcelona set to make the move happen.

He's to take a pay cut, drop a lawsuit over an alleged unpaid bonus from Barca, and admit publicly that he wants to move.

If he really has agreed to the terms then the doors really are open for Neymar to rejoin the club.

The last term is likely to be the key one, given the PSG president's recent comments.

"I want players proud to wear our jersey, not players who do the job when it suits them," Al-Khelaifi was quoted as saying on francefootball.fr.

"And if they do not agree, the doors are open. Ciao. I do not want to see stars any more."

Every may get their wish soon enough, in that case - if Neymar does soon admit publicly that he wants to leave France and head back to Catalonia.