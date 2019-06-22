It’s set to be a difficult summer for Chelsea.

As things stand, the club still have a transfer ban with it looking increasingly unlikely that it will be overturned.

And with Maurizio Sarri leaving the club for Juventus, the west London club are on the lookout for a new manager.

That looks as though it’s going to be club legend, Frank Lampard.

Lampard will have to cope without the incredible Eden Hazard, though, who has already left for Real Madrid.

As they’re unable to replace any further outgoings, you’d think it’s unlikely that Chelsea will be accepting any more bids for their players.

However, UOL Esporte in Brazil claim that the club were willing to accept a €20 million bid for Willian from Shanghai Shenhua.

Willian turns 32 before the new Premier League season starts so a lucrative move to China might not seem like the worst idea for the Brazilian.

However, despite being offered £230,000-per-week plus bonuses, his own apartment paid for by the club, two cars with drives and free plane tickets, Willian has refused to leave Chelsea.

The report states that ‘Willian was not interested and declined. His wish is to continue in Europe. With another year of contract at Chelsea, he already speaks with the English team about a renewal and intends to continue there for at least two more seasons’.

You’ve got to credit him for that decision.

No football fan would begrudge Willian one final payday before he retires. After all, he's given Chelsea six years of loyal service.

But it seems he wants to stay at Stamford Bridge for a while longer yet.

Fair play to him.