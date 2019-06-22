Alexis Sanchez has struggled since his move to Manchester United in January 2018.

The forward was one of the Premier League's best players during his spell with Arsenal but has failed to recapture the same form at Old Trafford.

In the 2018/19 campaign, he played just 27 times, scoring two goals and providing four assists. Those are pretty dismal stats.

When a player is on such a bad run of form for his club, performances for the national team usually suffer too. But that's not the case for Sanchez.

In fact, his contrast in form for Man United and Chile is frankly embarrassing.

In his last 10 games at Old Trafford, Sanchez has scored zero goals and made zero assists. Yet in his last 10 appearances for his national side, the 30-year-old has five goals and two assists.

His stats beg the question - exactly what is going so wrong at Man United?

Sanchez hasn't scored in any competition since January 25, in an FA Cup game away to his former side Arsenal.

Yet for Chile, he has two goals already in the 2019 Copa America - and he even played the second half of Friday's game against Ecuador with an injured ankle.

"After a cross I rolled my ankle but I put a bandage on it, I took a pill for the pain and I came out again," Sanchez revealed after the match, per the Guardian.

"I think I have a sprain, I was playing with pain but I hope it’s not too serious."

If his good form continues, United fans will surely be confident that he can kick on next season.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will need all of his forwards firing from matchday one, as the Manchester club target a return to the Champions League - whether that be through finishing in the top four or winning the Europa League.