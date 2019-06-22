Formula 1's official game will finally see drivers able to switch teams as part of the career mode for the very first time.

F1 2019, set for release on June 28, is the latest installation in the iconic series of Formula One racing games, which have forever won a place in many fans' hearts for their breathtaking graphics - and true-to-life realism.

One aspect of the games which has always had fans scratching their heads, however, was the lack of movement around the paddock amongst drivers, as the years and seasons rolled by in the simulated career mode.

Contractual obligations and restrictions within the sport have always dictated that drivers would not be able to move on the game, due to the close links between drivers and teams in the real world.

Whilst this may appear unbelievable to some on the surface, many in the sport would no doubt feel uncomfortable seeing Sebastian Vettel racing for Mercedes - or Hamilton for Ferrari - when their real-life counterparts are earning eight figures a year to fly their team's colours.

After a relaxation of these rules for this season, however, drivers will now move 'depending on their success', according to chief game designer Gavin Cooper.

Speaking ahead of the game's release, Cooper also elaborated on how these changes might take place - and the way in which it could influence the sport in the digital world.

"Over the course of the career mode's 10 seasons, players can expect to see the dominance of the current mainstays of the sport challenged by a field of young, up-and-coming drivers."

The 2019 iteration will also see another feature making its long awaited debut in the game - Formula 2 racing within the player's 10-year career.

Aside from the traditional career mode, however, the game designers have also confirmed a series of other popular features - including fully customisation liveries for online racing, and a fascinating Ayrton Senna v Alain Prost challenge mode, which will allow players to experience one of the sport's greatest rivalries.