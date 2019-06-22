Two years ago today, Liverpool signed Mohamed Salah for £34 million.

It was a transfer fee that many football fans questioned.

While Salah had shone in Italy with Fiorentina and Roma, he struggled earlier in his career with Chelsea.

But after scoring on his debut against Watford, the Egyptian hasn’t looked back.

He finished his debut season with 44 goals and 16 assists in 52 appearances.

That saw him pick up the Golden Boot, the PFA Players’ Player of the Year, the Premier League Player of the Year the African Player of the Year and the Puskas award for his strike against Roma in the Champions League.

Yeah, not bad.

Last season wasn’t quite so prolific and rival fans were even dubbing Salah a ‘one-season wonder’.

But he still managed 27 goals, 13 assists and yet another Golden Boot win.

He also scored in the Champions League final to earn a sixth European Cup for Liverpool, claiming a second consecutive African Player of the Year.

Meanwhile, off the pitch, a study found an 18.9 per cent drop in anti-Muslim hate crimes on Merseyside since Salah signed for the Reds.

Taking everything into consideration, it’s fair to say Salah has proven to be a pretty decent signing, hasn’t he?

The 27-year-old is currently trying to add to his achievements in the past two years by winning the Africa Cup of Nations with his country.

Hosts Egypt kicked off the tournament with a 1-0 win over Zimbabwe. And with Salah in their side, the Pharaohs will be dreaming of glory.