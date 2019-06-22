Over the years, many huge matches have been pitched for WrestleMania, but a lot of them never come into fruition.

One of them in recent years was a match between Triple H and The Rock at WrestleMania 32 in 2016.

The two came face to face at WrestleMania 31 in 2015 and they even had a confrontation during a backstage segment of SmackDown. However, their match never happened.

During a recent interview with Fightful, The Game explained that his confrontation with The People Champion at WrestleMania 31 was supposed to be the foundation for a match between the two the following year.

He also stated that this was also why he defeated Sting in his first ever WWE match at WrestleMania 31 as well.

Triple H said: “And then the next one he [Sting] threw out I think was me and so, at that point [it] was me going back to Vince and saying, ‘Do we wanna make this happen?’

"And Vince was all for it and we were able to make a deal. Part of the impetus with the way things turned out with the Sting thing is because I was already booked to work with The Rock at the following year’s WrestleMania and we’ll build it for more than a year. That was the intent, belief, everything else."

Triple H continued: "Just as time went on, Rock’s schedule changed later in the year and we weren’t able to do the match for the following year’s WrestleMania one-on-one against The Rock.”

When his match with The Rock was cancelled, The Game went on to lose in a WWE World Heavyweight Championship match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 32. A match which not many WWE fans are fond of.

Triple H has heard arguments from fans that Sting should've won the match but there was nothing he could do back then since the plan was for him to take on The Rock the following year.

He said: “You know there are people who’ll say, ‘Well…’, I should’ve put him over to give him the moment and that’s arguably -- to say that you should’ve... The Rock situation made that impossible, which didn’t happen, but that’s the truth of it.

"Are there things that could’ve been done differently? I don’t know that it took away from anything.”

In all honesty, it didn't, as Sting would go on to have a decent run in WWE which saw him challenge for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. However, he never cleanly won a singles match in WWE.

Due to The Rock's busy film schedule, it might be some time before we see him compete in a WWE ring again, but fans will be keeping their fingers crossed he returns for one final match before hanging up his wrestling gear for good.

He definitely has some unfinished business with Triple H, and a match against The Game would be the perfect way for The Great One to call time on his wrestling career.