The 2019 African Cup of Nations finally got underway last night.

Egypt, the hosts of the tournament, managed to prevail 1-0 over Zimbabwe thanks to a goal from Mahmoud Hassan.

One team that would be looking for similar fortune in their first game is Kenya.

The Harambee Stars have managed to qualify for the African Cup of Nations for the first time since 2004.

They will play their first game against Algeria on Sunday.

Kenya go into the tournament off the back of some great results.

They've conceded just twice in their past seven games, meaning they could be a tough team to beat.

One player that has helped them to such an impressive defensive record is Joash Onyango.

The defender, who plays for Gor Mahia, is set to star in defence for his nation this summer.

But it's come to people's attention that he looks a lot older than he actually is.

Onyango is just 26 but many are struggling to believe that.

Onyango has been sporting a blonde beard recently and many are struggling to believe his age.

View some images of Onyango below:

Incredibly, Onyango is a month younger than Manchester United star, Jesse Lingard.

You would never have guessed that by just looking at the two players.

Onyango is expected to start for his nation against Algeria and he is confident going into the game.

"Playing with my club against the Arab opponents has given me valuable experience in my career," he said, per Goal.

"I have the confidence to face opponents from the Arab part of Africa. You find more players from the north are the same who play for their national teams and a good example is with Zamalek and Egypt national team.

"Algeria is an Arab opponent and I know the kind of a rival to expect from them, I know the team is ready and I am also ready to face Algeria on Sunday."