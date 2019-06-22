When Jon Moxley, formerly known as Dean Ambrose, wrestled for the first time in years recently outside of the WWE, many fans noticed that he wasn't wrestling in his usual jeans attire.

As Ambrose in WWE, Moxley wore jeans for all of his matches once The Shield split up. However, in his IWGP United States Championship match vs Juice Robinson, Moxley was in short tights.

Speaking in his first official interview with NJPW, the AEW star explained why he has decided to ditch the jeans now he has left the WWE.

He said: “I wanted to change my look, for sure. When I was in WWE, I always wrestled in jeans, and there was a reason for that; everybody else had fancy tights and I wanted to be the opposite.

"More grungy, a street fighter type. But wrestling in jeans, honestly, it sucks. They’re hot, sweaty, hard to move in. I’m done with wrestling in jeans! It’s so much easier to wrestle in tights.

"My boots situation was a nightmare before I wrestled. I had a pair I bought that I was trying to break in, but they didn’t fit right. I tried another pair, they didn’t fit, either. They were too clunky. So I just went with regular wrestling shoes."

Moxley said when he looked in the mirror once he put his wrestling gear on before his NJPW match, he felt naked after spending so much time in WWE wearing jeans.

He said: “When I looked in the mirror before I went out, I felt naked because I was so used to wrestling in jeans. So I knew then that it would cause a reaction, and be a bit of a shock.”

Despite losing The Lunatic Fringe look, Moxley hasn't lost his desire to put on extreme matches, as he described putting everything on the line in his match with Robinson.

He said: “I love being in intense blood and guts stuff like that. It was a tooth and nail fight, and I loved that. When the crowd and the announcers are saying to each other ‘this is crazy!’ I love that.

"Those matches where you just go all out, everything on the line, be it for five minutes or 20 minutes. Just wild stuff.”

Moxley is yet to have a match with AEW since debuting for the promotion at Double or Nothing, but fans will not have to wait much longer for it, as he's scheduled to face Joey Janela at Fyter Fest next weekend.