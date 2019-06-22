Paul Pogba has been heavily linked with a move away from Manchester United this summer.

Last weekend, he revealed to reporters that now is a good time to seek a 'new challenge' somewhere else.

"There is a lot of thinking [going on],” Pogba said, per the Guardian.

“I have been three years in Manchester and have been doing great - some good moments and some bad moments, like everybody, like everywhere else.

“After this season and everything that happened, with my season being my best season… it could be a good time to have a new challenge somewhere else."

The midfielder is a target for both Real Madrid and Juventus, but the latter could be in a stronger position to sign him.

After hearing of those comments, Juve Sporting Director Fabio Paratici admitted that his club still ‘love’ their former star and would welcome him back to Turin.

It seems that feeling goes both ways because Pogba has stepped things up this week, and has reportedly called new Juve boss Maurizio Sarri.

According to Italian website Tuttosport, the Frenchman is desperate to return and has already spoken with Sarri, hoping to convince the coach to sign him.

This kind of come and get me plea directly from the player himself will certainly be hard to ignore, but Sarri's decision could depend on a number of things.

Firstly, would he have been convinced by what he saw from Pogba in the Premier League?

Chelsea played Man United three times and the midfielder scored one and assisted another during those games, so that could well have impressed Sarri.

Secondly, it's unclear if Pogba would fit into the Italian's philosophy of 'Sarri-ball' which he will almost certainly try to implement at Allianz Stadium.

Finally, it's not even clear if United would be willing to sell their star man.

But after what Pogba said last weekend about wanting a new challenge, as well as reportedly calling Sarri, they may have no choice.